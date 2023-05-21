Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Webster City man sentenced to a 5 year suspended prison sentence for sexual assault

Webster City man sentenced to a 5 year suspended prison sentence for sexual assault
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) -A judge has sentenced a 75 year old man from Webster City to a 5 year suspended prison sentence and was placed on supervised probation for sexually assaulting a child in 2001. Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation in 2021, after the female came forward to report the assault. She had been 8 years old at the time.

Law enforcement collected evidence that Raymond Hutchinson, now 75, abused the girl in his home in Muscatine in 2001 and arrested him. Hutchinson pled guilty last fall, and was sentenced Friday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to a garage fire in Cedar Rapids Thursday morning.
Police identify woman killed in Cedar Rapids garage fire
Police said a woman is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids Thursday night.
Woman injured in Cedar Rapids motorcycle crash
A Cedar Rapids businesses isn't being allowed to purchase neighboring property to expand.
Czech Village business owner being denied opportunity to buy vacant land to build patio
First responders at the scene of a crash on Highway 13 and Secrist Road in Marion.
One sent to the hospital after crash on Highway 13 in Marion
A van involved in a crash in Linn County that killed one person and injured two others on...
One killed, two hurt in rollover crash on Interstate 380 near Center Point

Latest News

Cedar Rapids’ Quilts of Valor group opens new headquarters
Cedar Rapids’ Quilts of Valor group opens new headquarters
No one injured following Iowa City Plane crash
No one injured following Iowa City Plane crash
Solon, Nashua-Plainfield and Hempstead girls grab individual distance titles at state
George Kittle returns to Iowa City to host youth football camp