Webster City man sentenced to a 5 year suspended prison sentence for sexual assault

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) -A judge has sentenced a 75 year old man from Webster City to a 5 year suspended prison sentence and was placed on supervised probation for sexually assaulting a child in 2001. Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation in 2021, after the female came forward to report the assault. She had been 8 years old at the time.

Law enforcement collected evidence that Raymond Hutchinson, now 75, abused the girl in his home in Muscatine in 2001 and arrested him. Hutchinson pled guilty last fall, and was sentenced Friday.

