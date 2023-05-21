Washington hosts first Farm to Film Festival

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Washington Iowa Farm to Film Festival brought not only the people of Washington together but international films into town.

“There are films that you’re only going to see at a film festival,” said Nancy Rash, the Secretary of the Farm to Film Fest.

30-films were shown at several locations near the downtown area. It showcased everything from feature films to documentaries and short films. It’s a large-town idea taking place in the small town of Washington. Randy William’s film that he produced, “Waiting for Kiarostami” has been seen in some of the largest venues.

“It has been at a festival in Canada, a couple in Europe, and of course, Cannes, which is the big one,” Williams.

For Williams, this was a chance to showcase his movie in his hometown.

“It’s very exciting, it’s the first one here,” she said. “We’re here boasting about our oldest theater in the world and tying it all together. It’s an exciting day.”

The Farm to Film team is already looking forward to next year. It’s hoping to keep shining a spotlight in Washington.

“It’s a great town and the more we can do to make it show in the world the better it is,” Williams.

