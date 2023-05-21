Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Uvalde families dig in for new test of gun industry protections

Uvalde families dig in for new test of gun industry protections
Uvalde families dig in for new test of gun industry protections(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Families in Uvalde, Texas, are digging in for a new test of legal protections for the gun industry as they mark one year since the Robb Elementary School shooting. Both the U.S. government and gun manufacturers in recent years have reached large settlements following some of the nation’s worst mass shootings.

Gun control supporters say other cases have created roadmaps for victims and relatives to sue. But high hurdles remain for lawsuits to succeed. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill this week that further shields gun manufacturers, which are already largely protected from lawsuits under federal laws.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to a garage fire in Cedar Rapids Thursday morning.
Police identify woman killed in Cedar Rapids garage fire
A van involved in a crash in Linn County that killed one person and injured two others on...
One killed, two hurt in rollover crash on Interstate 380 near Center Point
Police said a woman is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids Thursday night.
Woman injured in Cedar Rapids motorcycle crash
A Cedar Rapids businesses isn't being allowed to purchase neighboring property to expand.
Czech Village business owner being denied opportunity to buy vacant land to build patio
First responders at the scene of a crash on Highway 13 and Secrist Road in Marion.
One sent to the hospital after crash on Highway 13 in Marion

Latest News

At graduations, Native American students seek acceptance of tribal regalia
At graduations, Native American students seek acceptance of tribal regalia
Victims of deadly Oregon highway crash were farmworkers, union says
Victims of deadly Oregon highway crash were farmworkers, union says
On the final day of state track, Miles Thompson impresses with championship sprint double
Warring factions in Sudan agree to temporary ceasefire, say US-Saudi mediators
Warring factions in Sudan agree to temporary ceasefire, say US-Saudi mediators