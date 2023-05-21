Show You Care
Solon, Nashua-Plainfield and Hempstead girls grab individual distance titles at state

By Jack Lido
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday marked the final day of the state track and field meet in Des Moines.

In the girls Class 3A sprint medley, Dubuque Wahlert’s team of Lauren McClimon, Emma Donovan, Meghan McDonald, Rylee Steffen were crowned state champions finishing with a time of 1:47.60.

The Cedar Rapids Kennedy relay team of Addison Swartzendruber, Sidney Swartzendruber, Quren Hullon and Morgan Hospodarsky finished one hundredth of a second ahead of second place to win the Class 4A sprint medley.

In the 3A boys spring medley, Western Dubuque earned the victory with a time of 1:32.21. Their team was made up of Ian Fagan, Grant Glausser, Brock Carpenter and Dillon Aulwes.

After winning back to back titles in the girls 400 meter run, Nashua-Plainfield’s Kadence Huck added to her titles winning the Class 1A 800 meter run.

Solon’s Gracie Federspiel added another title to the Spartan trophy case, winning the Class 3A 800 meter run finishing with a time of 2:12.97.

After winning a distance medley crown, Dubuque Hempstead’s Keelee Leitzen stole an individual title winning with girls 4A 800 meter run with a time of 2:11.46.

The Lisbon boys shuttle hurdle relay team broke a state meet record finishing with a time of 59.89. The Lions relay team is made up of Ben Morningstar, Cohen Kamaus, Gage Holub and Luke Czarnecki.

Xavier claimed the Class 3A boys shuttle hurdle title with a state record time of 58.45. The Saints team included Quinn Oleson, Will Hacke, Coleton Beasler-Weber and Grayson Hartman.

Iowa City West boys took the 4A championship in the shuttle hurdle. Their team made up of Christian Janis, Aidan Jacobsen, Jesus Murungo-Murillo and Quinn Abbott finished with a time of 58.19.

Visit here for a full list of results from state.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

