Small airplane crashes at Ankeny Regional Airport

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) -The pilot and a passenger are safe after the small plane they were on crashed at the Ankeny Regional Airport, KCCI’s Nicole Tam reported. Officials with the Ankeny Fire Department responded to the incident just before 11 a.m. Saturday. Initial reports show the plane caught fire shortly after landing. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.