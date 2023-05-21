As Prospect Meadows starts hosting tournaments study finds it made a big impact in the community last year

Marion, Iowa (KCRG) -Prospect Meadows, a sports complex in Marion, is hosting its first major tournament of the season this weekend the BCS World Series.

They say big events like these bring millions of dollars into the community.

An study done by Prospect Meadows shows over half of all visitors to the park in 2022 came from outside of the state.

Those travelers booked more than 24,000 hotel rooms.

The study says it created $11,000,000 in economic impact in Linn & Johnson County and $1,000,000 in tax revenue.

President and CEO of Prospect Meadows Jack Roeder said ”Prospect meadows is located within five hours of a tremendous amount of population centers so teams will be willing to drive that four to five hours for for these tournaments we’ll start some of these tournaments on a Thursday and they may not end up until Monday.”

He says they expect those numbers to go up, as they host even more games this year.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.