Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

As Prospect Meadows starts hosting tournaments study finds it made a big impact in the community last year

As Prospect Meadows starts hosting tournaments study finds it made a big impact in the community last year
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Marion, Iowa (KCRG) -Prospect Meadows, a sports complex in Marion, is hosting its first major tournament of the season this weekend the BCS World Series.

They say big events like these bring millions of dollars into the community.

An study done by Prospect Meadows shows over half of all visitors to the park in 2022 came from outside of the state.

Those travelers booked more than 24,000 hotel rooms.

The study says it created $11,000,000 in economic impact in Linn & Johnson County and $1,000,000 in tax revenue.

President and CEO of Prospect Meadows Jack Roeder said ”Prospect meadows is located within five hours of a tremendous amount of population centers so teams will be willing to drive that four to five hours for for these tournaments we’ll start some of these tournaments on a Thursday and they may not end up until Monday.”

He says they expect those numbers to go up, as they host even more games this year.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to a garage fire in Cedar Rapids Thursday morning.
Police identify woman killed in Cedar Rapids garage fire
Police said a woman is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids Thursday night.
Woman injured in Cedar Rapids motorcycle crash
A Cedar Rapids businesses isn't being allowed to purchase neighboring property to expand.
Czech Village business owner being denied opportunity to buy vacant land to build patio
First responders at the scene of a crash on Highway 13 and Secrist Road in Marion.
One sent to the hospital after crash on Highway 13 in Marion
A van involved in a crash in Linn County that killed one person and injured two others on...
One killed, two hurt in rollover crash on Interstate 380 near Center Point

Latest News

Small airplane crashes at Ankeny Regional Airport
Small airplane crashes at Ankeny Regional Airport
Cedar Rapids’ Quilts of Valor group opens new headquarters
Cedar Rapids’ Quilts of Valor group opens new headquarters
No one injured following Iowa City Plane crash
No one injured following Iowa City Plane crash
Solon, Nashua-Plainfield and Hempstead girls grab individual distance titles at state