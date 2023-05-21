Show You Care
Police chase through backyards, farm fields in Buchanan County leads to two juveniles arrested

Police lights.
Police lights.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - A high-speed chase through various urban and rural parts of Buchanan County ended with two juveniles receiving various charges, according to law enforcement officials.

In the early morning hours on Sunday, May 21, the Independence Police Department said that it attempted to pull over a GMC pickup truck, with the truck allegedly reacting to that action by speeding away from the officers. The pickup went through yards in the city during the pursuit, with police saying that speeds reached upwards of 80 mph.

The truck then exited the city to the east, continuing the chase which included almost 2.5 miles of travel through a cornfield. When the truck returned to paved roads, it was brought to a halt with stop sticks as it traveled back toward Independence.

Police arrested two juveniles after the vehicle was stopped. After a search, police said that they located drugs inside the truck and later determined that the vehicle was stolen. They were each charged with eluding while participating in a felony, second-degree criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and second-degree motor vehicle theft.

The suspects were taken to the Central Iowa Detention Center in Eldora after the incident.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the emergency response.

