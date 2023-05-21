Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Ottumwa teen killed after collision while allegedly eluding law enforcement

Motorcycle crash.
Motorcycle crash.(Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By KYOU News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A crash in Davis County killed a teenager from Ottumwa who law enforcement officials said was leading them on a chase.

At around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, the Iowa State Patrol said that Reese Jones, 19, of Ottumwa, was attempting to elude law enforcement vehicles while operating a Yamaha motorcycle on southbound on U.S. Highway 63 in Bloomfield. Troopers said that the motorcycle entered the intersection between Highway 63 and Iowa Highway 2 while moving fast, and collided with a Ford F-150 that was stationary at the intersection.

Reese was killed in the collision. The driver of the pickup truck was not physically injured.

The Davis County and Wapello County Sherrif’s Offices were involved in the emergency response.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A van involved in a crash in Linn County that killed one person and injured two others on...
One killed, two hurt in rollover crash on Interstate 380 near Center Point
No one injured following Iowa City Plane crash
No one injured following Iowa City Plane crash
Firefighters responded to a garage fire in Cedar Rapids Thursday morning.
Police identify woman killed in Cedar Rapids garage fire
That parade is June 10 and without more entries, CR Pride may have to make a tough decision.
CR Pride seeing lack of organizations sign up for upcoming parade
Some Cedar Rapids residents worry proposed changes to city code would harm stray cats
Some Cedar Rapids residents worry proposed changes to city code would harm stray cats

Latest News

- clipped version
Fatal car crash.
Tractor overturns, kills operator after being struck by van in Marshall County
At graduations, Native American students seek acceptance of tribal regalia
At graduations, Native American students seek acceptance of tribal regalia
Victims of deadly Oregon highway crash were farmworkers, union says
Victims of deadly Oregon highway crash were farmworkers, union says