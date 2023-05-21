Officials identify 10-year-old boy killed in Interstate 380 crash

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials revealed the identity of a child who died in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday morning near Center Point.

Elijah Beeman, 10, of Waterloo, was the person killed in the crash. The driver of a Chevrolet Venture van and another child were hurt.

At around 3:07 a.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of the crash along Interstate 380 just south of where Cedar Ridge Road crosses on an overpass. Deputies said a white Chevrolet Venture van was found on its roof in a ditch on the west side of the highway’s southbound lanes.

The injuries to the other two people hurt were described by the sheriff’s office as non-life-threatening but required hospitalization.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

