Officials identify 10-year-old boy killed in Interstate 380 crash

A van involved in a crash in Linn County that killed one person and injured two others on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
A van involved in a crash in Linn County that killed one person and injured two others on Saturday, May 20, 2023.(Courtesy: Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials revealed the identity of a child who died in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday morning near Center Point.

Elijah Beeman, 10, of Waterloo, was the person killed in the crash. The driver of a Chevrolet Venture van and another child were hurt.

At around 3:07 a.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of the crash along Interstate 380 just south of where Cedar Ridge Road crosses on an overpass. Deputies said a white Chevrolet Venture van was found on its roof in a ditch on the west side of the highway’s southbound lanes.

The injuries to the other two people hurt were described by the sheriff’s office as non-life-threatening but required hospitalization.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

