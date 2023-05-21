A little warmer, a few more clouds, but overall great

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The change between Saturday and Sunday will be fairly minimal, so expect another really nice weather day.

Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer when things are all said and done, thanks to the aid of a light southerly breeze. An area of mid- and high-level clouds will show up during the day, too, but they may be thin enough to still allow a good amount of sunshine in. A reminder: the UV index is very high this time of year, so sunscreen is definitely recommended. Highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s.

The slow warming trend continues through the early portion of the week, with low to mid 80s probable for Monday and Tuesday. Both days feature a lot of sunshine again, though occasional scattered clouds could be seen. There are also some indications that another area of Canadian wildfire smoke will slowly work its way back into the state at the upper-levels, though exactly how much is a little up in the air at this point. Expect a milkier appearance to the sky starting later on Monday, though.

While earlier forecast thoughts indicated a pretty robust warmup for the latter portion of the work week, there’s an increasing likelihood of a back door cold front instead making its way through the viewing area later on Wednesday, which will actually send highs downward. 70s are likely for many on Thursday and Friday as a result. We’ll be watching for any changes to this potential, as these fronts can sometimes be fickle and tricky to predict.

The warming trend does appear to resume into the Memorial Day weekend. This time, it comes with some moisture and a couple of disturbances in the atmosphere, which could give us our first shot at some showers in storms in days.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.