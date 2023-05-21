Inaugural Adult Prom gives those with developmental disabilities a night to shine bright.

Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) -An Iowa City non-profit hosted a prom for adults who have developmental disabilities.

The Mayor’s Youth Empowerment Program started planning the prom several months ago in March.

Tonight, around 100 people got to walk down a red carpet, get their picture taken, and enjoy games & music.

This was the non-profit’s first time holding the event.

They say it was a special moment for everyone involved.

Chief Program Officer Megan Gerber said “It just makes me so happy just seeing how excited everybody is how happy they all are they’ve been talking about it for weeks and you can see it on their faces that they are just thrilled to have this opportunity.”

She says they’re planning to continue this new tradition next year.

