At graduations, Native American students seek acceptance of tribal regalia

(AP) -For Native American students, tribal regalia is often passed down through generations and worn at graduations to signify connection with the community. A bill vetoed earlier this month by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, would have allowed any public school student to wear traditional garments, feathers, beaded caps or stoles or similar objects of cultural and religious significance.

Disputes over such attire have spurred laws making it illegal to prevent Native American students from wearing regalia in nearly a dozen states including Arizona, Oregon, South Dakota, North Dakota and Washington.

