George Kittle returns to Iowa City to host youth football camp

By Chelsie Brown
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - San Francisco 49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle was back in Iowa City on Saturday to host the first-ever George Kittle Youth Football Camp.

The sold out camp held at Kinnick Stadium and was for kids ages 8-16.

Kittle made sure to bring his high energy as he bounced around from station to station to interact with the kids and even participated in the wave to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

“First camp ever and I get to do it at Kinnick Stadium with my dad and my wife here and everyone that went to Iowa. It is pretty special stuff. I’m thankful for the football staff and Kirk Ferentz for letting us do it here. Being able to play football here again is a good time,” Kittle said.

