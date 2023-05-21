On the final day of state track, Miles Thompson impresses with championship sprint double

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Miles Thompson capped off an incredible career at Washington with first-place finishes in the 100m and 200m, the later of which in 21.02, the second best in Iowa history.

In the 1A boys 110 meter hurdles, Triston Miller of Columbus Junction broke a state record and won a state title with a time of 14.35.

Xavier’s Grayson Hartman took the 3A crown in the 110 meter hurdles after finishing with a time of 14.16

Linn-Mar’s Nicholas Gorsich took the event in Class 4A. The senior and future Hawkeye is now a state champion in the 400 and 110 meter hurdles.

In the boys 200 meter dash, Owen Douglas of Williamsburg stretched across for the title and he was pumped finished with a time of 22.17.

Dubuque Hempstead’s Ally Darter finished her fantastic sophomore campaign with a time of 1:29.32 in the wheelchair 400 meter for state title number six.

Jayden Stafford of Mid-Prairie earned his third medal of the weekend with a 1:05.12 in the wheelchair 400 meter.

The Lisbon 4x100 meter relay team made history earning their first-ever girls state title. It’s a sprinting team of Peyton Robinson, Ava Czarnecki, Brynn Epperly and Addy Happel.

Denver’s Anna Curtis pulled away in the Class 2A girls 4x200 meter relay to become a Cyclones champion. Her teammates in the race were Jillian Clayton, Natalie Demai and Elaina Hildebrandt.

Lisbon’ earned another state record and title in 1A boys 4x100 meter relay. Kaden Caspers, Luke Czarnecki ,Tiernan Boots and Baylor Speidel earned the gold place finish.

In Class 2A, Williamsburg goes back-to-back in the event. The foursome of Carson Hurdepohl, Cayten Steckly, Braylon Wetjen and Owen Douglas get the job done.

Iowa City West’s 4x100 team gets it done claiming another relay title thanks to Todd Dent, Izaiah Loveless, Daniel Robinson and Christian Janis. The Trojans finish with a time of 41.89.

In the 3A girls 4x400 meter relay, Dubuque Wahlert claiming another victory as Anna Roling, Olivia Donovan, Rylee Steffen, Emma Donovan go out on top with a first place finish.

On the boys side, Mount Vernon wins another title. It’s the same foursome who won the distance medley which consists of Ciaden Stimmel, Zach Fall, Brady Erickson and Jensen Meeker.

The Solon girls won the team 3A title, while Lisbon was crowned the 1A champs on the boys side. Williamsburg was named a co-champion in 2A.

