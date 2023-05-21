CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It was another gorgeous afternoon across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 70s, lots of sunshine, and light winds.

Tonight & Monday

Tonight, will be quiet since temperatures will cool into the low to mid 50s with a mostly clear sky. Our dry weather pattern will continue this week. Monday we’ll have a mostly sunny sky with temperatures reaching the upper 70s and low 80s.

A dry week ahead (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Tuesday & Beyond

A back door cold front, which is a front that moves from the east to the west due to a high pressure system, will sweep through Iowa, bringing slightly cooler air to the region on Thursday. Since there won’t be much moisture in the atmosphere, no precipitation is expected with the front. However, a slight chance for showers and storms will return beginning next Sunday.

A dry week ahead (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.