Coder Dojo helps elementary students learn STEAM outside of school

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A summer program at Newbo Market is giving kids hands on experience with STEAM subjects.

STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math.

Coder Dojo is a free event hosted by non-profit Newbo Co.

Today’s event was one of several that will be held throughout the summer.

This is their first time hosting the event outside of the school year.

Kids can learn about robotics, programming, 3D printing and more.

Andy Fiedler K-12 Student Program Coordinator “I just think having more opportunities for exposure is really you know for the kids interested in stem that’s awesome if they’re not at least they get to find out if they’re not just having that answer one way or the other is that’s great.”

The event is available for anyone in grades K-5

If you would like to register click here

