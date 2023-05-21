Cedar Rapids’ Quilts of Valor group opens new headquarters

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A local branch of a nonprofit that makes quilts for veterans is growing. Saturday, Cedar Rapids’ Quilts of Valor group celebrated the grand opening of a new headquarters in the Lindale Mall.

“We want people to come here and just develop friendships, have a place to go to to meet new people, to think about maybe making a Quilt of Valor,” said Don Dixson, leader of the Freedom Stitchers of Iowa, the local group that makes Quilts of Valor.

Before the nonprofit had the 3,000 sq. ft. space in the lower level of the mall, the group operated out of Elayne Gassett’s home.

“I had a basement, I had two rooms, a cutting table, and some quilts on the wall, and some fabric,” said Gassett.

Gassett said, out of that basement, came about 700 Quilts of Valor in the past seven years. She said she was happy to dedicate her basement to the project she saw as delivering far more than quilts.

“We awarded [a quilt] to a Korean veteran one time,” said Gassett. “‘When we came back from Korea,’ he says, ‘there was no brass band.’ He snuggled in his quilt and he said, ‘This is my brass band.’”

The move out of the basement and into the new space will allow these quilters room to grow.

“The public space is what we really want to provide the exposure to people that would not normally have an awareness of Quilts of Valor,” said Dixson.

“The new home is welcome to anybody who wants to learn something about our country and the life that the— not the pain and agony that the vet goes through, but the fact that if it weren’t for what they’ve done, we wouldn’t be here at all,” said Gassett.

