Cedar Rapids man drowned Saturday afternoon at West Lake Okoboji

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Cedar Rapids man drowned yesterday afternoon while swimming in Millers Bay at West Lake Okoboji. Officials say 21 year old Alexander Glover jumped off a boat to swim.

The boat drifted away, and Glover was unable to get back to it before becoming fatigued and slipping under the water. First responders say a kayaker in the area dove down and brought Glover to the surface. Crews took Glover to an E-R, where efforts to resuscitate him were ultimately unsuccessful.

A Go Fund Me created to help cover funeral expenses has already raised more than 7 thousand dollars.

