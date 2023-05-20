Show You Care
Working Iowa: Helping patients heal at home

CarePro Health Services is looking to hire customer care coordinators and pharmacy techs
CarePro Health Services is looking to hire customer care coordinators and pharmacy techs
By Danielle Wagner
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For more than 50 years, CarePro Health Services has aimed to help patients.

“Be able to recover and to be able to heal in the comfort of their own home,” said Kala Liebe.

CarePro is looking to hire customer care coordinators for home medical sales.

“We provide items like wheelchairs and walkers and braces and that kind of thing,” said Liebe.

Other positions available include pharmacy techs for CarePro’s home infusion and compounding pharmacies serving people and pets.

“We are looking for people who are really dedicated, who are enthusiastic about what they’re doing. Who have the compassion and passion for our patients, and who understand or want to understand the impact of employee ownership,” said Emily Burds.

Marketing Coordinator Emily Burds says that 100 percent employee ownership is something to take pride in.

“Everyone is invested in the common goal of serving our patients and customers because everyone’s invested in the bottom line. The better we do as a company, the better everyone else does, and all of us as individuals,” said Burds.

CarePro Health Services has locations in Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Davenport and Clinton.

There’s a traditional 401K and a secondary retirement resource, which Human Resources Manager Kala Liebe says is available to employees for just coming to work and doing their job. Liebe also touts the work hours.

“Even though we’re in healthcare, what’s kind of unique to us is most of our positions are Monday through Friday positions, working regular business hours,” she said.

Both Liebe and Burds say the employees are cared about, and the goal is to help you succeed.

To apply for job opportunities at CarePro Health Services, click HERE.

