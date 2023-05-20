Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Our lovely weekend will continue

Our lovely weekend will continue Sunday
By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It was a gorgeous May afternoon in Eastern Iowa with a blue sky and temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tonight & Sunday

Tonight will be quiet with a mostly clear sky, light winds, and lows in the upper 40s. Our beautiful weekend continues on Sunday with temperatures in the upper 70s and a mostly sunny sky.

Our lovely weekend will continue
Our lovely weekend will continue(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

The Week Ahead

Thanks to a blocking pattern, we’ll stay dry through the workweek with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s plus a mix of sun & clouds. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. The only chance for precipitation in the 9 day forecast is a slight chance for showers and storms next weekend and into the beginning of the following week.

Our lovely weekend will continue
Our lovely weekend will continue(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to a garage fire in Cedar Rapids Thursday morning.
Police identify woman killed in Cedar Rapids garage fire
Police said a woman is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids Thursday night.
Woman injured in Cedar Rapids motorcycle crash
A Cedar Rapids businesses isn't being allowed to purchase neighboring property to expand.
Czech Village business owner being denied opportunity to buy vacant land to build patio
First responders at the scene of a crash on Highway 13 and Secrist Road in Marion.
One sent to the hospital after crash on Highway 13 in Marion
A van involved in a crash in Linn County that killed one person and injured two others on...
One killed, two hurt in rollover crash on Interstate 380 near Center Point

Latest News

Our lovely weekend will continue Sunday
KCRG TV 9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier has the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Saturday evening, May 20
First Alert Forecast: Saturday morning, May 20
High pressure dominates the weather for the Midwest this weekend.
Excellent stretch of weather on the way