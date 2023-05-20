CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It was a gorgeous May afternoon in Eastern Iowa with a blue sky and temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tonight & Sunday

Tonight will be quiet with a mostly clear sky, light winds, and lows in the upper 40s. Our beautiful weekend continues on Sunday with temperatures in the upper 70s and a mostly sunny sky.

Our lovely weekend will continue (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

The Week Ahead

Thanks to a blocking pattern, we’ll stay dry through the workweek with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s plus a mix of sun & clouds. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. The only chance for precipitation in the 9 day forecast is a slight chance for showers and storms next weekend and into the beginning of the following week.

