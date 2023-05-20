One killed, two hurt in rollover crash on Interstate 380 near Center Point

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - A person inside of a van was killed when it rolled in a crash in northern Linn County on Saturday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 3:07 a.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of the crash along Interstate 380 just south of where Cedar Ridge Road crosses on an overpass. Deputies said a white Chevrolet Venture van was found on its roof in a ditch on the west side of the highway’s southbound lanes.

Three people inside the van were taken to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital via ambulance. One person died of their injuries at the hospital, while the other two received non-life-threatening injuries. Their names have not yet been released.

The Hiawatha Police Department, Center Point Fire Department, Center Point Ambulance, Hiawatha Ambulance, and Lifeguard Air Ambulance were involved in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.