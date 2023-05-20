No one injured following Iowa City Plane crash

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday morning, a Cessna 182 plane crashed into the Iowa City Airport’s boundary fencing when it overran the runway. The aircraft stopped in the southbound lane of Riverside Drive. No one on the plane or on the ground was injured during the incident.

The National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB, will be responsible for any further investigation concerning this accident.

