New competitors, same result, Solon girls win third straight distance medley relay title

They’d never run the event at state before, but Piper Stahle, Mia Stahle, Anna Quillin, and Gracie Federspiel continued the Spartan legacy and took home a crown
By Jack Lido
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - They’d never run the event at state before, but Piper Stahle, Mia Stahle, Anna Quillin, and Gracie Federspiel continued the Spartan legacy and took home a 3A distance medley relay crown.

Solon finished in 4:07.85.

On the field, Derek Weisskopf made it two in a row in the 2A boys high jump, once again clearing 6-foot-7.

In the 3A boys distance medley relay, Mount Vernon’s team of Caden Stimmel, Brady Erickson, Jensen Meeker, and Zach Fall claimed the crown in 3:31.83

The Mid-Prairie girls 4x200 team cruised to history, the Golden Hawks’ first state title in the event. Madeline Schrader, Amara Jones, Jovi Evans and Tabitha Evans finished in 1:44.49

Sophia Stahle completed a spectacular senior season for Solon with a 400-hurdle win in 1:04.27.

Dubuque Wahlert’s Duke Faley completed a throwing sweep in 3A, after winning the discus title on Thursday he took home first place in the shot put with a throw of 58 feet, 2.75 inches.

For more results visit the website here: https://results.wayzatatiming.com/meets/25654

