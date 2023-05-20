New competitors, same result, Solon girls win third straight distance medley relay title

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - They’d never run the event at state before, but Piper Stahle, Mia Stahle, Anna Quillin, and Gracie Federspiel continued the Spartan legacy and took home a 3A distance medley relay crown.

Solon finished in 4:07.85.

On the field, Derek Weisskopf made it two in a row in the 2A boys high jump, once again clearing 6-foot-7.

In the 3A boys distance medley relay, Mount Vernon’s team of Caden Stimmel, Brady Erickson, Jensen Meeker, and Zach Fall claimed the crown in 3:31.83

The Mid-Prairie girls 4x200 team cruised to history, the Golden Hawks’ first state title in the event. Madeline Schrader, Amara Jones, Jovi Evans and Tabitha Evans finished in 1:44.49

Sophia Stahle completed a spectacular senior season for Solon with a 400-hurdle win in 1:04.27.

Dubuque Wahlert’s Duke Faley completed a throwing sweep in 3A, after winning the discus title on Thursday he took home first place in the shot put with a throw of 58 feet, 2.75 inches.

For more results visit the website here: https://results.wayzatatiming.com/meets/25654

