Excellent stretch of weather on the way

Several very pleasant days are on the way, accompanied by a slow warming trend.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An area of high pressure will be influencing our weather this weekend, and it’ll be a really positive influence overall.

It will continue to provide very tranquil conditions, with lots of sunshine expected on both days. A cool air mass is still in place aloft and at the surface, so expect highs to only reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. This is a modest warm-up over Friday’s cooler weather, and is a trend that will likely continue with highs in the mid 70s on Sunday.

The slow warming trend continues throughout the week, though perhaps even a bit slower than we initially anticipated. This takes us into the low 80s for much of the work week, and mid 80s by next weekend.

Dry weather also sticks around for several days with lots of sunshine, thanks to an overall slow-moving weather pattern. The chance for a shower or storm doesn’t return until next weekend, and even then it’s a pretty slim chance.

