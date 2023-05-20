Artists say Blues Night in the Park is a way for artists to bounce back from pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Live music is a way songwriters can share their art with an audience, but it’s also helping musicians bounce back after the pandemic.

On Friday, people flocked to Green Square for Blues Night in the Park. Kevin Burt was one of the main acts.

Burt, a musician out of Coralville, has played the blues to live audiences for the last 25 years. In 2018, his dreams came true after winning the International Blues Challenges in Memphis.

“People started to recognize your name and seeing your face on stage,” he said.

Burt said his dreams all came crashing down when the pandemic hit.

“COVID completely shut down my world,” Burt said. “In 2019 everyone started finding out who we are; 2020 happens, all the doors close.”

Getting a chance to play on stage was all about getting on track, playing blues music in front of crowds, and continuing what he started.

“It’s coming, it’s not a dead sprint, but it’s coming,” said Burt. “Nothing lasting comes quick.”

Playing live shows is getting him back in front of crowds but also bringing people back together.

“I love the passion of the performers and the way they speak from their hearts,” said Stephanie Techau of Cedar Rapids.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.