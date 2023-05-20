45th Houby Days delights visitors with Czech & Slovak Culture
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The 45th annual Houby Days Festival is underway this weekend in Cedar Rapids celebrating everything Czech and Slovak culture.
Along with Kolaches, the three-day festival in Czech Village features mushrooms, vendors, classes, a costume walk, and a parade.
Organizers also say they’re bringing back to Fun Run and Vintage Car expo this year.
The Houby Days Festival will finish at 4:00 P.M. on Sunday.
