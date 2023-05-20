Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

45th Houby Days delights visitors with Czech & Slovak Culture

Along with Kolaches, the three-day festival in Czech Village features mushrooms, vendors, classes, a costume walk, and a parade.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The 45th annual Houby Days Festival is underway this weekend in Cedar Rapids celebrating everything Czech and Slovak culture.

Along with Kolaches, the three-day festival in Czech Village features mushrooms, vendors, classes, a costume walk, and a parade.

Organizers also say they’re bringing back to Fun Run and Vintage Car expo this year.

The Houby Days Festival will finish at 4:00 P.M. on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirmed a woman injured in a garage fire in Cedar Rapids Thursday morning has now died.
Woman dies after Cedar Rapids garage fire
Firefighters responded to a garage fire in Cedar Rapids Thursday morning.
Police identify woman killed in Cedar Rapids garage fire
A Cedar Rapids motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital for life-threatening-injuries after a...
Cedar Rapids motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in Linn County
Police said a woman is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids Thursday night.
Woman injured in Cedar Rapids motorcycle crash
A Cedar Rapids businesses isn't being allowed to purchase neighboring property to expand.
Czech Village business owner being denied opportunity to buy vacant land to build patio

Latest News

Live music is a way songwriters can share their art with an audience, but it’s also helping...
Artists say Blues Night in the Park is a way for artists to bounce back from pandemic
Iowa City nonprofit to open reentry house to help formerly incarcerated men
Iowa City nonprofit to open reentry house to help formerly incarcerated men
Live music is a way songwriters can share their art with an audience, but it’s also helping musicians bounce back after the pandemic.
New competitors, same result, Solon girls win third straight distance medley relay title
New competitors, same result, Solon girls win third straight distance medley relay title