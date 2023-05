CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said a woman is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids Thursday night.

It happened at around 9 p.m. at the intersection of 8th Avenue and 10th Street southwest.

That area was closed for a few hours overnight, but it is now back open.

Officials said the motorcyclist is in the hospital.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.