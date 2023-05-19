Show You Care
The weekend should be a great one to be outdoors!

Pleasant weather takes us into the weekend.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Pleasant weather takes us into the weekend.

Last night’s cold front brought a few hundredths of an inch of rain to the area, but rain was hard to come by and will become even harder to come by in the coming days with high pressure in control and dry weather persisting.

Rain last night only amounted to a few hundredths of an inch.
Behind last night’s cold front, highs today only reach into the 60s. We have seen reduced air quality as well from wildfire smoke, formerly aloft and now mixed down to the surface behind that same front. Conditions should improve as we head into the weekend, but limit outdoor activities in the meantime if you are particularly sensitive.

Tomorrow, highs warm a few degrees into the low to mid 70s with plentiful sunshine overhead. Sunday features more sun and temperatures a few degrees warmer again.

This weekend is shaping up to be a great one to spend outdoors!
We’ll keep temperatures trending slightly upward over the course of next week. Sunshine and dry weather continue all week. Highs should return to the mid to upper 80s by the end of next week and into next weekend where our next shot of showers and storms lies. With the heat and moisture able to build up, we’ll watch for storms as we head into the Memorial Day weekend.

Back again for 2023, the KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team will be programming weather radios!...
