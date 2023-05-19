Some Cedar Rapids residents worry proposed changes to city code would harm stray cats

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control held their second of two public input sessions to discuss those proposed changes to City ordinances.

Trap-neuter-release (TNR) is a process used on feral cats to reduce overpopulation and animal advocates say it’s more effective and humane than widespread euthanasia. But Cedar Rapids is considering having those who work with feral animals, even as volunteers, to get more formalized training.

Vicki Newburn of Cedar Rapids was in attendance and voiced her concern, saying a proposed change to city code would put more feral cats at risk.

“I understand our need, first of all, and how many cats we have in the Cedar Rapids area,” she told TV-9. “The biggest part of it is, I just don’t like the euthanization part of it.”

Volunteers throughout the city have been doing their part to TNR. If approved, city code would require a specialized permit for that activity.

“I think volunteers could work with animal control on the TNR in some of the rules and regulations that they have in there, but we would like to also see a few of them changed a little bit,” said Newburn.

Advocates like Newburn are worried if these volunteers won’t be able to get the new training required to obtain a permit - meaning fewer people to trap, neuter and release stray cats.

She fears that means the city’s feral cat population will increase. And animal control will have to euthanize more cats.

“The majority of the feedback I got was about the animal permit display changes and the trap-neuter-release changes,” said Kelly Kelly with Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control.

The city hasn’t indicated whether it will alter this proposed change to TNR. But animal control staff are aware of the opposition.

“Our goal is to not only keep the animals safe, but also the community members safe,” said Kelly.

They hope to have everything in front of the city council within the next few months.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.