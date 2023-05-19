Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Police in Iowa participate in Dunkin’ Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser

Police across the state are climbing onto rooftops to participate in the annual Dunkin’ Cop on...
Police across the state are climbing onto rooftops to participate in the annual Dunkin’ Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser Friday morning.(Marion Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police across the state are climbing onto rooftops to participate in the annual Dunkin’ Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser Friday morning.

The fundraiser supports Special Olympics of Iowa, a nonprofit which provides year-round sports training and athletic competitions for people with intellectual disabilities.

This is the 8th year for the event. It runs from 5 a.m. to noon.

People who make a donation at a participating Dunkin’ location will get a coupon for a free donut. Those who donate $10 or more will receive a coupon for a free coffee.

The Marion and Cedar Rapids Police Departments shared images on Facebook, asking for people to come out and donate.

Donations can be made with cash, check, credit card or VENMO. See a full list of participating locations in Iowa here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirmed a woman injured in a garage fire in Cedar Rapids Thursday morning has now died.
Woman dies after Cedar Rapids garage fire
A Cedar Rapids motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital for life-threatening-injuries after a...
Cedar Rapids motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in Linn County
The Iowa State Patrol is urging drivers to stop speeding after stopping three speeders going...
‘This reckless driving HAS to stop!’ Iowa State Patrol stops 3 drivers going over 100 mph
Police said 22-year-old Marquel Poole, of West Des Moines, was arrested and faces one count of...
Second arrest made in downtown Iowa City parking ramp shooting
Neighbors call Williams Blvd. traffic ‘scary’ after fatal Cedar Rapids crash
Cedar Rapids Police identify victims in Sunday’s deadly traffic accident

Latest News

First responders at the scene of a crash on Highway 13 and Secrist Road in Marion.
One sent to the hospital after crash on Highway 13 in Marion
First responders at the scene of a crash on Highway 13 and Secrist Road in Marion.
Car rolls over in crash on Highway 13
The exterior of the Flexsteel manufacturing facility in Dubuque on Wednesday, April 29, 2020....
Dubuque city council hears proposed plan to repurpose former Flexsteel site
Lost Island Waterpark in Waterloo is receiving national recognition as one of USA Today's top...
Lost Island Waterpark receives named among USA Today's top ten outdoor waterparks