Police identify woman killed in Cedar Rapids garage fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have released the name of the woman who died in a garage fire in Cedar Rapids Thursday morning.

Police said 57-year-old Mia Schmidt, of Cedar Rapids, died after first responders took her to the hospital.

Fire crews responded to the fire at 7:42 a.m. Thursday, in the 1800 block of Hamilton Street Southwest.

Officials said crews were hindered as they tried to get into the garage by the large number of items inside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

