Operation Quickfind: 16-year-old Cheyenne Winslow
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old.
Police said Cheyenne Winslow was last seen at Tanager Place, at 2309 C Street SW, at 11:25 p.m. on Thursday.
Winslow is described as 5′4″ tall, weighing 120 pounds, with piercings in ears and nose.
Police said he uses he/him pronouns and was last seen wearing a red shirt, black sweatpants and a green jacket.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.