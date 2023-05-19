Operation Quickfind: 16-year-old Cheyenne Winslow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old.

Police said Cheyenne Winslow was last seen at Tanager Place, at 2309 C Street SW, at 11:25 p.m. on Thursday.

Winslow is described as 5′4″ tall, weighing 120 pounds, with piercings in ears and nose.

Police said he uses he/him pronouns and was last seen wearing a red shirt, black sweatpants and a green jacket.

