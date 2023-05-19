One sent to the hospital after crash on Highway 13 in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A 63-year-old Monticello man was taken to the hospital after his vehicle rolled onto its top after being rear-ended in Marion Friday morning.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at Highway 13 and Secrist Road.

Deputies said they arrived to find a blue Chevy Malibu on its top in the median and a second vehicle with front end damage on the shoulder of the southbound lanes of Highway 13.

After investigating, deputies said the crash happened when a 26-year-old Cedar Rapids man, who was driving a red Pontiac Grand Prix, rear-ended the Malibu, causing the driver to lose control.

The 63-year-old driver of the Malibu was taken to the hospital for what deputies said are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Grand Prix was cited for Failure to Stop at a Safe and Assured Distance.

