Morning air quality poor, pleasant weekend ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Smoke from wildfires in western Canada has made its way to the surface behind a morning cold front, leading to reduced air quality for a bit.

As a result, consider limiting outdoor activities this morning, especially strenuous ones like exercise or yard work. Those who have health conditions that make them particularly sensitive to particulates in the air (like smoke) should try to stay indoors until air quality improves later this morning or afternoon.

Otherwise, skies will be mostly sunny for much of the day, with areas of clouds potentially making a return to our northern counties. A bit of a northwest breeze will be present, too, which will pull in a chillier air mass that will keep our highs down into the mid to upper 60s.

Winds relax tonight and skies remain mostly clear. This will allow for a pretty decent cooldown overnight, as lows dip into the low 40s for most. This really sets up a pretty excellent weekend, though, with temperatures during the day in the 70s amid widespread sunshine. Winds will also remain reasonable, so there should be no weather-related reason to not enjoy outdoor activities and events.

Next week starts off with temperatures near 80 degrees, and they’ll only go warmer from there. Expect highs to reach the mid to upper 80s by midweek, with overnight lows only falling into the low to mid 60s. Eventually, this could lead to a scattered storm chance by the very tail end of our 9-day forecast, but otherwise things stay mostly dry.

