Mid-Prairie’s Hostetler three-peats in 3,000 meter race at state

Danielle Hostetler kept her family legacy alive, making it six straight titles in the 3000m race for the Hostetler sisters.
By Chelsie Brown
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The junior finished in in 10:20.73.

“I’m just so thankful all the glory to God. He really gave me the courage and the strength to just keep pushing and not give up,” Hostelter said.

New Hampton’s Carlee Rochford took the 2A long jump crown with a 17-foot-10 leap.

Zach Fall of Mount Vernon pushed passed the competition in the 3A boys 400m dash in a time of 48.53.

Center Point-Urbana sophomore Sydney Maue cleared 5-foot-6 in the high jump to finish second.

Jedediah Osgood of Marion took second in the boys 3,200 with an impressive 9.27:39

Derek Weisskopf PR’d in the shot put with a 55 foot and five inch throw, good for second in 2A.

An announced record attendance of 14,308 arrived for day one at the state meet, with more to come.

Full results can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

