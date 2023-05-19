Lost Island Waterpark receives named among USA Today’s top ten outdoor waterparks

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Lost Island Waterpark in Waterloo is receiving national recognition as one of USA Today’s top ten outdoor waterparks in the country.

Last month, a panel of experts picked the top ten list and then people voted on a winner.

This year, it ranked as the number three most popular waterpark.

The park has been mentioned on the list for the past seven years now.

Last year, it came in second in the final vote.

The waterpark opens for its season on June 2nd.

The theme park opens Saturday.

