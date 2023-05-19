Iowa City West Boys clinch two relay titles

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The boys from Iowa City continued to show off their speed. Iowa City West claimed two state relay titles on day two of the state meet. The Trojans grabbed the Class 4A distance medley relay title and won the 4x200 relay.

Keelee Lleitzen had an incredible finish to help Dubuque Hempstead win the Class 4A crown in girls’ distance medley.

In the shot put, Dubuque Senior’s Cohen Pfohl threw whopping 57-05 in his final throw to become a state champion. as he wins the 4A title

In class 1A, Springville’s Nia Howard crossed the finish line first winning in the 400-meter hurdles to win Orioles’ first-ever championship in a running event. On the boys’ side, Linn-Mar’s Nicholas Gorsich, who is committed to run for the Hawkeyes, hit a new personal record in the 400-meter in the hurdles as he won the Class 4A title finishing with a time of 51.80.

For more results visit the website here: https://results.wayzatatiming.com/meets/25654

