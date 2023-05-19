Iowa City police ask for help as 2021 homicide investigation continues

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police are asking for help as they continue to investigate a 2021 homicide.

Frederick Rumble, 45, was killed in a shooting on May 16, 2021.

Investigating officers found a vehicle in the 1300 block of Bancroft Drive that had crashed into a tree. Rumble, the driver of the vehicle, had multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said since his death, investigators have interviewed dozens of witnesses and served more than 50 search warrants, but no criminal charges have been filed.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department, or contact CrimeStoppers at 358-TIPS (8477) or at www.iccrimestoppers.org.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. All contacts are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information do not have to reveal their identity to collect a reward.

