Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa City police ask for help as 2021 homicide investigation continues

Iowa City Police Department logo.
Iowa City Police Department logo.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police are asking for help as they continue to investigate a 2021 homicide.

Frederick Rumble, 45, was killed in a shooting on May 16, 2021.

Investigating officers found a vehicle in the 1300 block of Bancroft Drive that had crashed into a tree. Rumble, the driver of the vehicle, had multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said since his death, investigators have interviewed dozens of witnesses and served more than 50 search warrants, but no criminal charges have been filed.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department, or contact CrimeStoppers at 358-TIPS (8477) or at www.iccrimestoppers.org.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.  All contacts are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information do not have to reveal their identity to collect a reward.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirmed a woman injured in a garage fire in Cedar Rapids Thursday morning has now died.
Woman dies after Cedar Rapids garage fire
A Cedar Rapids motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital for life-threatening-injuries after a...
Cedar Rapids motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in Linn County
The Iowa State Patrol is urging drivers to stop speeding after stopping three speeders going...
‘This reckless driving HAS to stop!’ Iowa State Patrol stops 3 drivers going over 100 mph
Police said 22-year-old Marquel Poole, of West Des Moines, was arrested and faces one count of...
Second arrest made in downtown Iowa City parking ramp shooting
Neighbors call Williams Blvd. traffic ‘scary’ after fatal Cedar Rapids crash
Cedar Rapids Police identify victims in Sunday’s deadly traffic accident

Latest News

Firefighters responded to a garage fire in Cedar Rapids Thursday morning.
Police identify woman killed in Cedar Rapids garage fire
Lost Island Waterpark in Waterloo is receiving national recognition as one of USA Today's top...
Lost Island Waterpark receives named among USA Today’s top ten outdoor waterparks
Operation Quickfind: 16-year-old Cheyenne Winslow
Operation Quickfind: 16-year-old Cheyenne Winslow
Police across the state are climbing onto rooftops to participate in the annual Dunkin’ Cop on...
Police in Iowa participate in Dunkin’ Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser