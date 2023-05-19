Show You Care
Iowa City man arrested, Rock Island man wanted after Muscatine shooting

Police are asking for help locating Dejeion Terrell Moore, 20, of Rock Island, Illinois. He is wanted in connection to a shooting in Muscatine.(Muscatine Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man was arrested and police are still searching for a Rock Island, Illinois man after a May 4 shooting at a Muscatine apartment complex.

Muscatine police said the shooting happened at 9:41 p.m. on May 4 at the Cedar Park Apartments, at 1816 Logan Street.

Police said an initial investigation determined that no one had been injured, though they did find two firearms. An apartment building and a vehicle were reportedly damaged by the gunfire.

One of the firearms police recovered had been reported stolen.

Police said they were able to secure arrest warrants for Charles Edward Smith, Jr., 28, of Iowa City, Iowa, and Dejeion Terrell Moore, 20, of Rock Island, Illinois.

Smith, Jr. was arrested on Thursday. He faces four counts of attempted murder, one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, one count of trafficking stolen weapons and three counts of child endangerment.

Moore faces the same charges. However, police are still searching for Moore, who they say is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Moore’s whereabouts is asked to contact police. If anyone sees him, police recommend calling 911 and avoiding contact with him.

