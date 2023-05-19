Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Great weekend weather ahead

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet and comfortable weather ahead for the upcoming weekend. A cold front continues to slide to the east continuing a drier air flow into the state. We are also able to mix out some of the smoke from the north allowing air quality to improve.

This weekend is shaping up to be a great one to spend outdoors!
This weekend is shaping up to be a great one to spend outdoors!(KCRG)

Look for sunshine and highs in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday. The final full week in the month of May brings in a warming trend that allows some summertime heat just in time for Memorial Day weekend. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

Back again for 2023, the KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team will be programming weather radios!...
Back again for 2023, the KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team will be programming weather radios! Visit www.kcrg.com/weather/weatherradio for more information.(KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirmed a woman injured in a garage fire in Cedar Rapids Thursday morning has now died.
Woman dies after Cedar Rapids garage fire
A Cedar Rapids motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital for life-threatening-injuries after a...
Cedar Rapids motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in Linn County
Firefighters responded to a garage fire in Cedar Rapids Thursday morning.
Police identify woman killed in Cedar Rapids garage fire
Police said a woman is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids Thursday night.
Woman injured in Cedar Rapids motorcycle crash
The Iowa State Patrol is urging drivers to stop speeding after stopping three speeders going...
‘This reckless driving HAS to stop!’ Iowa State Patrol stops 3 drivers going over 100 mph

Latest News

KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Friday Evening May 19, 2023
This weekend is shaping up to be a great one to spend outdoors!
The weekend should be a great one to be outdoors!
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Friday Afternoon, May 19th
First Alert Forecast: Friday morning, May 19