Great weekend weather ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet and comfortable weather ahead for the upcoming weekend. A cold front continues to slide to the east continuing a drier air flow into the state. We are also able to mix out some of the smoke from the north allowing air quality to improve.

This weekend is shaping up to be a great one to spend outdoors! (KCRG)

Look for sunshine and highs in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday. The final full week in the month of May brings in a warming trend that allows some summertime heat just in time for Memorial Day weekend. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

Back again for 2023, the KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team will be programming weather radios! Visit www.kcrg.com/weather/weatherradio for more information. (KCRG)

