Girl, 12, saves choking twin brother

Caught on camera: A 12-year-old Massachusetts girl saved her twin brother from choking at school. (WBZ, LEICESTER MIDDLE SCHOOL, CNN)
By WBZ staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEICESTER, Mass. (WBZ) - A 12-year-old Massachusetts girl jumped into action when she saw her twin brother choking in their middle school cafeteria.

They hope the frightening incident is an opportunity for other kids to learn what to do in an emergency.

The worst outcome went through Charlie Loverme’s mind last week. The 12-year-old was seen on surveillance video choking in the school cafeteria.

But call it twin intuition, his sister Amelia Loverme spots him and doesn’t hesitate, saving her brother with the Heimlich maneuver.

“It’s just scary, and you just don’t know what’s going to happen next,” Charlie said.

“It was just instinct,” Amelia said. “I didn’t really know what to do, I just feel like I had to help him.”

When Charlie started choking on the piece of mozzarella cheese, other students around him were too shocked to act.

“They were all pretty scared and they didn’t know what to do,” his sister said.

The Red Cross says if someone is choking, and they can’t cough, speak or breathe, bend the person forward and give them five back blows.

Wrap your arms around them and give them five abdominal thrusts, known as the Heimlich maneuver. Keep going until the object comes out.

If the person goes unconscious, try CPR.

“I would say talk to the kids about life-saving stuff like this,” said Jason Loverme, their dad. “Whether it registers or not, they may tune it out, but clearly something sat in and she recalled it when she needed it.”

The proud father says kids never know when they’ll need lifesaving lessons.

“If you can help somebody and can react, regardless if you’re nervous or not, you should,” he said.

Now the twins are even closer and back to doing what they love: playing ball in their Fenway Park-themed back yard and telling each other what to do. Amelia is an hour older after all.

When asked if she would boss him around more now, Amelia said “probably.”

The school recognized Amelia for her quick thinking, and now the police chief is working with the district attorney to get her an award.

“I would just say thank you, because I’m still here,” Charlie said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

