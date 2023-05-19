Dubuque city council hears proposed plan to repurpose former Flexsteel site

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two groups presented a plan to the Dubuque City Council to repurpose the former Flextseel site.

Flexsteel was located at 3400 Jackson Street. It shut down its manufacturing facility in 2020.

The Telegraph Herald reports the East Central Intergovernmental Association and Blackstone Environmental developed the plan and presented it to the city council this week.

It came with a number of recommendations on how to best develop the site, including a combination of retail, housing, and industrial development.

Council members have not said if they would move forward with the plan.

