Czech Village business owner being denied opportunity to buy vacant land to build patio

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Desiree Lorsung said it was a dream to open her first restaurant, Czech Town Station, in the Czech Village.

“I’ve been bartending and serving since I was 14,” she said.

For the last year, she has been pushing to build a patio on a piece of vacant land next to her building, but she said the owners of that piece of land aren’t working with them. The Czech Village Association purchased the land from the city of Cedar Rapids for a dollar in a 2016 agreement. The association is an entity that business owners pay into. Lorsung is a member, but that hasn’t moved negotiations forward.

“There are about four {board members} that continue to push back and fight,” said Lorsung. “They won’t even let me use the land for Houby Days.”

The association tells TV9 they didn’t have time to speak with us because they were getting ready for the annual Houby days but said they did want to speak next week.

Lorsung felt this was a missed opportunity to turn this unused piece of land into a place where she can serve her customers while enjoying the outdoors.

“I just wish we had a neighborhood that was willing to be a good neighbor,” said Lorsung.

