CR Pride is seeing a lack of organizations sign up for their upcoming pride parade

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Last year, 35 organizations took part in the parade. Friday morning, there were fewer than 20. CR Pride made a plea on Facebook to save the parade scheduled for June tenth. Corey Jacobson, board president for C-R Pride, said this year’s parade has renewed meaning in light of new laws that target the LGBTQ community.

“When I talk to people out in the community, you hear now, is it okay for me to live here,” said Jacobson, “I just try to reassure people that you know that Iowa as we know it is welcoming people out there.”

Gutschmidt Properties signed up to be part of the parade after seeing social media posts from CR Pride. Ben Kaplan, the marketing director for the company, says what has happened this year in Iowa is a call to action for businesses to get involved.

“This year a pride parade really should have a lot of impact and its a really visible way to say we are here,” said Kaplan.

Jacobson says being part of organizations involved is a big way to show the support for the LGBTQ community. He says it makes people feel safe to go to those people.

“The conversations that I get exposed to are people reaching out to you know hey I’m thinking of going to here for dinner, is it okay for me to go here, are they accepting to our community,” said Jacobson.

CR Pride still needs more entries to ensure the parade happens. An annual symbol of support and joy for a community that has felt even more marginalized in today’s political climate. The deadline to sign up in June 3.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.