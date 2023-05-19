Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids police make arrest in 2021 hotel shooting that injured 6 people

Cedar Rapids police arrested a man for a 2021 shooting at a hotel that injured six people, including a 13-year-old.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police arrested a man for a 2021 shooting at a hotel that injured six people, including a 13-year-old.

Officers arrested Quoinie Shelton on May 8. He faces several charges including willful injury, reckless use of a firearm, and going armed with intent.

He is in jail on a $250,000 cash bond.

The shooting happened on October 1, 2021, during a birthday party at the Ramada by Wyndham hotel on 33rd Avenue Southwest, according to investigators.

A criminal complaint said Shelton fired into the crowd and hurt five of the victims, including the child.

Police said one victim is suffering from a prolonged debilitating impairment to an extremity because of the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirmed a woman injured in a garage fire in Cedar Rapids Thursday morning has now died.
Woman dies after Cedar Rapids garage fire
A Cedar Rapids motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital for life-threatening-injuries after a...
Cedar Rapids motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in Linn County
The Iowa State Patrol is urging drivers to stop speeding after stopping three speeders going...
‘This reckless driving HAS to stop!’ Iowa State Patrol stops 3 drivers going over 100 mph
Police said 22-year-old Marquel Poole, of West Des Moines, was arrested and faces one count of...
Second arrest made in downtown Iowa City parking ramp shooting
Police said a woman is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids Thursday night.
Woman injured in Cedar Rapids motorcycle crash

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
Police are asking for help locating Dejeion Terrell Moore, 20, of Rock Island, Illinois. He is...
Iowa City man arrested, Rock Island man wanted after Muscatine shooting
Linn County Master Gardener Beula Dvorak joins us to talk about the Share a Row program that...
Linn County Master Gardener's Share a Row program works to fight food insecurity
Cedar Rapids police arrested a man for a 2021 shooting at a hotel that injured six people,...
Cedar Rapids police make arrest in 2021 hotel shooting that injured 6 people