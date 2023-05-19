Cedar Rapids police make arrest in 2021 hotel shooting that injured 6 people

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police arrested a man for a 2021 shooting at a hotel that injured six people, including a 13-year-old.

Officers arrested Quoinie Shelton on May 8. He faces several charges including willful injury, reckless use of a firearm, and going armed with intent.

He is in jail on a $250,000 cash bond.

The shooting happened on October 1, 2021, during a birthday party at the Ramada by Wyndham hotel on 33rd Avenue Southwest, according to investigators.

A criminal complaint said Shelton fired into the crowd and hurt five of the victims, including the child.

Police said one victim is suffering from a prolonged debilitating impairment to an extremity because of the shooting.

