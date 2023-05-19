Cedar Rapids hosts Bike to Work Week as it looks towards the future of biking in the city

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids is encouraging more people to use its bike trails throughout the city during this year’s annual “Bike to Work” Week.

On Thursday, the city featured its final pit stop for cyclists at the Newbo City Market.

Along with snacks and water, organizers gave out items like fanny packs and bike locks.

Ron Griffith, the Senior Traffic Engineer with the City of Cedar Rapids, said it’s about encouraging people to get outside.

“Really just to gain some awareness, you know, that biking is an option for people that want to commute and benefit from the, you know, the healthy benefits of cycling and benefits to the environment,” Griffith said.

“Bike to Work Week” ends Friday night with an event at the Sag Wagon starting at 5 p.m.

The city is also partnering with Linn County to get input from people to improve miles of bike trails and bike paths.

Cedar Rapids is in the process of updating its 11-year-old Comprehensive Trails Plan as it works toward doubling the miles of trails already in use and adds more than 50-new miles of on-street bike ways.

The city will continue to gather ideas through next month before developing a plan at the end of the year.

If you would like to provide a suggestion or learn more, click here.

