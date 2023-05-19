Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

7 killed in crash on Oregon interstate

Oregon State Police troopers and firefighters work near the site of a wrecked tractor-trailer...
Oregon State Police troopers and firefighters work near the site of a wrecked tractor-trailer Thursday, May 18, 2023, along Interstate 5 in Albany, Ore. Multiple people were killed and others hurt in a crash.(Alex Powers/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP)
By Anna Katayama and Gray News staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:55 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Seven people were killed and several others were injured in a crash Thursday on Interstate 5 near Albany, Oregon.

Two semi trucks and a passenger vehicle crashed on the interstate in the northbound lanes at about 2 p.m., police said.

The seven people who died in the crash were adults, according to officials.

Two medical helicopters were called to the scene to help with the injured victims.

Phil Price says he was driving through the area as first responders recovered victims from a crushed van. He says the incident will be tough to forget.   

“I actually felt like puking when I saw it. It’s disturbing, you know? It’s tough. It opens your eyes a bit, makes you slow down a bit, makes you want to think a bit,” Price says.

All northbound lanes of the interstate were closed for hours as police investigated. It’s not known yet if speeding or impaired driving were factors in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors call Williams Blvd. traffic ‘scary’ after fatal Cedar Rapids crash
Cedar Rapids Police identify victims in Sunday’s deadly traffic accident
Police confirmed a woman injured in a garage fire in Cedar Rapids Thursday morning has now died.
Woman dies after Cedar Rapids garage fire
A Cedar Rapids motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital for life-threatening-injuries after a...
Cedar Rapids motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in Linn County
Police say the woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer.
Employee found dead inside Arby’s freezer identified
The new pay system will impact 14-thousand rural mail carriers nationwide with two-thirds of...
Johnson Co. rural mail carrier says new pay system cuts salary by thousands

Latest News

Idaho police said they believe the child, named Rudy Oziah Reyes, is in danger. The suspected...
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Idaho boy
'This Book is Gay' by Juno Dawson
‘This Book is Gay’ and Iowa’s looming school library book ban
The fire department has displayed Philip Allan's turnout gear at a decade-old firefighter...
Volunteer firefighter dies after being struck responding to crash
Mid-Prairie's Hostetler three-peats in 3,000 meter race at state
Mid-Prairie's Hostetler three-peats in 3,000 meter race at state