Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Unbeaten Hillcrest Academy boys golf returns to state for the first time since 1997

By Chelsie Brown
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The magic continues for the Hillcrest Academy boys golf team. Not only are the Ravens undefeated this season with a 44-0 record, but after claiming the Class 1A district title, they’re headed to the state tournament for the first time in over two decades.

The waiting game was brutal.

“Yesterday we were all watching the TV together. We were just hoping the scoreboard didn’t change, because we were on top,” senior Luke Schrock explained.

The final result was worth the wait.

“I mean just a sigh of relief. It was like alright, all the golfers are in, we’re done,” he added.

Led by senior Jace Rempel’s seventh place finish at eight over par 80, the Ravens are heading back to the state tournament for the first time since 1997.

“There’s not near as much pressure as there was. We knew we were going to have a good team this year. It just feels really good to finally accomplish what we wanted to,” he said.

In addition to Rempel, three other Ravens finished among the top-20.

“Everybody’s consistent. Everybody can contribute. If somebody has a bad day, somebody will step in so, it’s really just weight off your shoulders because you know everybody’s got to produce,” Rempel added.

“They’ve played at a high level all year long. It’s not been a roller coaster ride. We’ve jumped on a rocket and we just haven’t stopped. I mean these guys are shooting lights out,” head coach Phil Schintler said.

“We don’t really have one golfer who is at par or under par, but as a team we’re able to shoot really well all around, which allows us to put up good scores,” freshman Rowan Miller said.

Getting back to state is special Miller. His grandfather, Phil Ropp, was one of the founders of the golf team back in 1994 when it was then called Iowa Mennonite School.

“He’s the one that started me in golf and taking me out to the course,” Miller said. “My grandma also took me out to the course.”

His grandpa, along with Jim Miller, helped get the school to the state tournament in 1997. Twenty-six years later, Rowan will carry on the family tradition.

“It’s special. Two different generations get to go in two different years,” Miller said.

“It was a quality program the day they started, until the day they retired,”Schintler said. “We’re trying to bring the glory days back of golf back to Hillcrest Academy.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Neighbors call Williams Blvd. traffic ‘scary’ after fatal Cedar Rapids crash
Neighbors call Williams Blvd. traffic ‘scary’ after fatal Cedar Rapids crash
Police on Tuesday arrested 22 -year-old Alexander Voudhivong in connection to a shooting in...
Police make arrest in Saturday shooting in downtown Iowa City
A crane fell over into a hole while crews were doing demolition work in downtown Mechanicsville...
Excavator falls into hole during demolition work in Mechanicsville
Police say the woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer.
Employee found dead inside Arby’s freezer identified

Latest News

Anamosa’s 3-2 golden goal win sends the Raiders to the regional semifinals
Anamosa’s 3-2 golden goal win sends the Raiders to the regional semifinals
Univ. of Iowa professor Steve McGuire is a specialist at extreme cycling
Univ. of Iowa professor is a specialist at extreme cycling
Sixth grader Jack Frey earns national first-place finish competing with the Alburnett Archery...
Sixth grader Jack Frey earns national first-place finish competing with the Alburnett Archery team
A record setting day at Lake MacBride for the Iowa high school team bass fishing championships
The Great Outdoors: Iowa high school team bass fishing championships