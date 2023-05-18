Unbeaten Hillcrest Academy boys golf returns to state for the first time since 1997

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The magic continues for the Hillcrest Academy boys golf team. Not only are the Ravens undefeated this season with a 44-0 record, but after claiming the Class 1A district title, they’re headed to the state tournament for the first time in over two decades.

The waiting game was brutal.

“Yesterday we were all watching the TV together. We were just hoping the scoreboard didn’t change, because we were on top,” senior Luke Schrock explained.

The final result was worth the wait.

“I mean just a sigh of relief. It was like alright, all the golfers are in, we’re done,” he added.

Led by senior Jace Rempel’s seventh place finish at eight over par 80, the Ravens are heading back to the state tournament for the first time since 1997.

“There’s not near as much pressure as there was. We knew we were going to have a good team this year. It just feels really good to finally accomplish what we wanted to,” he said.

In addition to Rempel, three other Ravens finished among the top-20.

“Everybody’s consistent. Everybody can contribute. If somebody has a bad day, somebody will step in so, it’s really just weight off your shoulders because you know everybody’s got to produce,” Rempel added.

“They’ve played at a high level all year long. It’s not been a roller coaster ride. We’ve jumped on a rocket and we just haven’t stopped. I mean these guys are shooting lights out,” head coach Phil Schintler said.

“We don’t really have one golfer who is at par or under par, but as a team we’re able to shoot really well all around, which allows us to put up good scores,” freshman Rowan Miller said.

Getting back to state is special Miller. His grandfather, Phil Ropp, was one of the founders of the golf team back in 1994 when it was then called Iowa Mennonite School.

“He’s the one that started me in golf and taking me out to the course,” Miller said. “My grandma also took me out to the course.”

His grandpa, along with Jim Miller, helped get the school to the state tournament in 1997. Twenty-six years later, Rowan will carry on the family tradition.

“It’s special. Two different generations get to go in two different years,” Miller said.

“It was a quality program the day they started, until the day they retired,”Schintler said. “We’re trying to bring the glory days back of golf back to Hillcrest Academy.”

