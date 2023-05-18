Truck drivers show insurance company workers what it’s like to drive a semi

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - TrueStar Companies in Cedar Rapids gave employees the chance to learn what it’s like to get behind the wheel of a semi-truck.

Vice President of Transportation, Chris Gulker, said transportation makes up about 45% of his firm’s revenue. This allowed them to see what their clients deal with daily. It was Ellen Bardsley’s first time.

“The driving part is what intimidates me,” she said.

Bardsley had the opportunity to shift the gears on the truck, reverse with a trailer, and use a truck simulator to drive a truck through a city with people, cars, and other obstacles.

“I should stick with marketing,” she said while laughing. “This did not come naturally.”

According to the American Trucker Association, nearly every good consumed in the U.S. is put on a truck at some point.

“If you bought it, a truck brought it,” said Gulker.

This chance to be behind the wheel highlights the difficulties drivers face daily. Concerns like finding places to use the restroom, federal regulations on how long drivers can be on the road, and stereotypes.

“We feel like if we can equip our people to better understand and empathize with what it’s like to be in the seat of a truck driver, we can help support our trucking clients,” he said.

Bardsley said the process was a difficult one, but said it was necessary to better know what truck drivers deal with daily.

“I consider myself to be a pretty good driver, she said.”That was tough. There was a lot to think about when you’re driving.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.