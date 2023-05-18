Show You Care
‘This reckless driving HAS to stop!’ Iowa State Patrol stops 3 drivers going over 100 mph

The Iowa State Patrol is urging drivers to stop speeding after stopping three speeders going...
The Iowa State Patrol is urging drivers to stop speeding after stopping three speeders going over 100 mph near the Iowa City/Coralville area on I-80 Wednesday evening.(Iowa State Patrol)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol is urging drivers to stop speeding after stopping three speeders going over 100 mph near the Iowa City/Coralville area on I-80 Wednesday evening.

In a Facebook post, the ISP said troopers on the ground worked with a trooper pilot to stop the vehicles, which were clocked at 100 mph, 109 mph, and 121 mph.

Troopers said two of the three drivers were teens, and one of them was still driving with an instructional permit.

“This reckless driving HAS to stop!” the ISP said in the post.

